TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton Community College, along with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting for the plumbing, carpentry and welding shop on campus Thursday.
Instructors Jeff Meyer, Matt Mazouch and Jacob Streit were in attendance, along with Barton Business and Industry Partnership Manager Krystall Barnes and Executive Director of Workforce Training & Economic Development Mary Foley.
“Our goal is to get our students prepared to handle real-life situations so that they can hit the ground running when they graduate and get out into the workforce and make a difference,” Foley said.
The college says the new shop gives students ample space to get hands-on experience with a variety of tools and workstations.
