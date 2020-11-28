Barton County Commissioner Schremmer dies

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced that Commissioner Kenny Schremmer died Thursday afternoon.

The commission was expected to meet Monday, but it has since been canceled out of respect for Schremmer.

In a statement shared on Facebook Sheriff Brian Bellendir said:

“Some sad news today. My good friend and County Commissioner Kenny Schremmer passed away shortly after noon today. I worked for Kenny at auctions for many years and he encouraged me to go to auctioneer school. Ken was a supporter of the Sheriff’s Office and a dear friend. He will be missed by many.”