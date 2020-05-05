Barton County man has close call with power lines

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County sheriff says a man driving a tractor accidentally pulled over a power pole, and his farm implements became entangled in power lines.

The sheriff’s office and Claflin Fire Department got the call of an agricultural-related accident just after 3 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Northeast 120 Avenue.

The sheriff says an Ellinwood man was driving a tractor and implements into a field when one of the implements became tangled in overhead power lines.

The sheriff says the man was unaware of the situation and a power pole fell, entangling the tractor and implements in live power lines.

The man stayed in the cab of the tractor and did not come in contact with any of the live wires.

Midwest Energy was working in the area and was able to shut off power to the lines.

The man was trapped in the cab for about 45 minutes before he was able to exit safely.

