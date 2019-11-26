1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Brewster - USD 314 Cheylin - USD 103 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Goodland - USD 352 Graham County - USD 281 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Plainville - USD 270 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville Smith Center - USD 237 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Stockton - USD 271 Triplains - USD 275 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Barton County resident claims $210,000 Super Kansas Cash jackpot

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Lottery.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Barton County resident has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after claiming a Super Kansas Cash jackpot prize worth $210,000.

The lucky winner matched all five Super Kansas Cash numbers and the Super Cash Ball in the Nov. 23 drawing. The winning numbers were 10-12-15-24-25 Super Cash Ball 20.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Ampride located at 2300 10th Street in Great Bend. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus.

The next Super Kansas Cash drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 27. The current jackpot is $110,000. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories