Barton County resident claims $210,000 Super Kansas Cash jackpot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Barton County resident has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after claiming a Super Kansas Cash jackpot prize worth $210,000.

The lucky winner matched all five Super Kansas Cash numbers and the Super Cash Ball in the Nov. 23 drawing. The winning numbers were 10-12-15-24-25 Super Cash Ball 20.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Ampride located at 2300 10th Street in Great Bend. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus.

The next Super Kansas Cash drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 27. The current jackpot is $110,000.

