GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Barton County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of smuggling meth into the Barton County Jail.

Tammy Batt, 45, of Russell, was booked on suspicion of traffic in contraband in a correctional institution and unlawful sexual relations.

According to a news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, multiple sources had indicated to deputies that controlled substances were being smuggled into the Barton County Jail.

Sheriff’s office detectives launched an investigation and placed Batt, a jail employee, under surveillance. Batt allegedly worked with “inmate workers,” who are inmates who “have been allowed to assist with various functions around the jail and in the community, including picking up groceries at local businesses for the jail.”

The sheriff’s office says that an inmate worker, later identified as 30-year-old Hernan Montez, was allowed to assist Batt on errands. Montez was being held on suspicion on a contempt of court charge.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Batt and the inmate worker had stopped at a home in the 500 block of Odell St. in Great Bend while making a grocery run. Montez exited the vehicle and contacted a person at the home. At that time, detectives placed the house under surveillance.

When Batt and Montez returned to the jail, they were searched, and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was found.

Detectives then immediately began the process of obtaining a search warrant for the house on Odell Street. While they were waiting for the warrant, a vehicle left the home, and officers conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, the suspect struck two officers and fled on foot near the intersection of 6th Street and Odell Street. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Reynaldo Martinez of Great Bend, ran back into the Odell house.

Officers followed him into the home, and after a short struggle, Martinez was taken into custody.

After obtaining a search warrant, sheriff’s deputies searched the home and found more than one pound of meth, with an estimated street value of roughly $30,000.

Barton County Sheriff’s say that in total, three arrests have been made:

Reynaldo Martinez was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp, two counts of battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trafficking contraband in a correctional institution.

Hernan Montez was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in contraband in a correctional institution.

Authorities believe the incident was confined to the inmate worker section of the jail and that no drugs reached the general population.