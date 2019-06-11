Barton County Sheriff: Body of chase suspect who shot himself found in Arkansas River

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a chase suspect, who shot himself and then jumped into the Arkansas River, has been located.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday. Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with a wanted person in it. The car fled south on Washington Street, crossed over the flood control dike and entered the riverbed. The car became disabled.

The sheriff’s office said the driver exited the vehicle with a firearm. The suspect then entered the Arkansas River and shot himself. The suspect disappeared into fast-moving water.

At around 10:45 a.m., the body of the man, identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Curtice, had been found downstream by the Great Bend Fire Department’s water rescue team. His death has been ruled a suicide by the coroner.