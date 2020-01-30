1  of  2
Barton County sheriff finds Great Bend dead in oil field

by: KSN News

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office found an 88-year-old Great Bend man dead on an oil lease.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, authorities received a call about a missing man who had not returned from work. Shortly after, deputies responded to the 500 block of SE. 70th Road.

Sheriff’s deputies located Laverne Brown dead at the location. The sheriff’s office said Brown was working on an oil lease at that location, and it appeared he was attempting to repair a leak. The sheriff suspects Brown may have been overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas.

The office is continuing the investigation and awaiting autopsy results.

