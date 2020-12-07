Barton County sheriff looking for man suspected to be involved in rollover crash

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 22-year-old Great Bend man who was suspected to be involved in a rollover crash with five teens.

On Saturday night around 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to a rollover in the 100 block of NE 10th Road. Deputies found a 1998 Buick with no occupants.

Later on, five teenage victims were discovered at the University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus. At least one suffered spinal injuries and another needed medical attention.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Adan Hernandez Jr. He was suspected of driving the car and fled.

If you have information as to the whereabouts Hernandez, contact Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300 or 1-888-305-1300.