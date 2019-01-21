Barton County sheriff's deputies arrest man on drug charges after high-speed chase

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Karie L. McBride

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) - Barton County sheriff's deputies arrested a 29-year-old man on drug charges after a high-speed chase.

On Friday around 7:45 p.m., sheriff detectives were conducting surveillance on a west side Great Bend home.

Detectives were trying to locate Karie L. McBride on felony warrants. When McBride arrived at the home and detectives approached the vehicle, he fled west of Great Bend into Rush and Pawnee counties.

Detectives said the chase lasted more than 30 miles and speeds exceeded 100 mph. The suspect pulled over and surrendered near the Barton and Rush County line.

McBride was booked into the Barton County Jail on the various warrants including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of opiate with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as burglary. He also faces felony flee and elude charges.

