Barton County Sheriff’s Office has new K9 and handler

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of a new K9 and handler.

Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Katzenmeier and Maxx are assigned to the patrol division of the sheriff’s office. Maxx is an 18-month-old Belgian-Malinois imported from Poland. Katzenmeier and Maxx attended training in Little Rock, Arkansas. Both are certified in drug detection, tracking, item searches and patrol work.

The office said money seizures from drug dealers helped pay for the new K9, and no tax money was spent. Training and equipment costs were approximately $12,000.

In addition to Maxx, Detective Adam Hales maintains Kia as a working drug detection dog.

