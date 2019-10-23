Barton County Sheriff’s Office has new K9 and handler

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of a new K9 and handler.

Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Katzenmeier and Maxx are assigned to the patrol division of the sheriff’s office. Maxx is an 18-month-old Belgian-Malinois imported from Poland. Katzenmeier and Maxx attended training in Little Rock, Arkansas. Both are certified in drug detection, tracking, item searches and patrol work.

The office said money seizures from drug dealers helped pay for the new K9, and no tax money was spent. Training and equipment costs were approximately $12,000.

In addition to Maxx, Detective Adam Hales maintains Kia as a working drug detection dog.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories