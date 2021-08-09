Baseball fans endure scorching temperatures at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was no ordinary walk in the park at Riverfront Stadium for fans of the NBC Word Series tournament.

The feels-like temperatures were in the triple digits. Attendees like Cooper have been watching tournaments for several years. “This is the hottest I’ve seen it in this city in a while,” said Cooper.

Jen was also at the game and says she was also feeling the heat. “Very clammy and sweaty,” added Jen.

But the heat didn’t bother everyone though. “I like the heat. Give me summer over winter any day,” said Donna.

So how are fans keeping cool? “Cold air conditioning,” said Bob who has a suite at Riverfront.

Most followed the basics, like drinking water and wearing cool clothing. Other fans hit the concession stands “Ice cream and being in the shade,” said Sheryl.

One thing is for sure, the fans at Riverfront Stadium today said the heat won’t keep them from their love of the game. “People who aren’t coming out here to watch some great baseball they’re missing a golden opportunity,” continued Bob.

Cooper’s love for the sport won’t let the heat get in the way. “Finally having baseball back after the year that we had last year, and the crazy pandemic and seeing this new stadium come to fruition is pretty cool,” added Cooper.