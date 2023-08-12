WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – League 42 partnered with the Wichita Area Crime Commission under their Bats and Badges campaign to host Kickapalooza Saturday morning.

This program is designed to enhance relationships between children and law enforcement.

“I think it’s important for our kids to be around police officers, fire department personnel, first responders, EMS, whomever it is just to get to know them. So that we have good relationships. So that young kids don’t develop bad thoughts about what law enforcement does. Law enforcement’s here to protect citizens, and that’s what we want our kids to get to know them very well,” said Bob Lutz, Executive Director of Lague 42.

Kickapalooza kicked off at 9 a.m. on Saturday at McAdams Park along with two dozen members of law enforcement as well as firefighters to play in a kickball tournament. The Wichita Police Department’s mascot was also in attendance.

The event also included players from the Hays Larks who were in town for the NBC World Series to participate with League 42’s 10-14-year-olds.

“We have around 100 of our League 42 kids in that age range,” said League 42.

Backpacks and school supplies were given away, as well as pizza and cookies.

“A final pre-school morning of fun,” said League 42.