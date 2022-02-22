WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A battery incident that took place in north Wichita Tuesday night has left one person critically injured.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was called around 6:45 p.m. to the bridge near the intersection of N Seneca St and N McLean Blvd for the report of an assault.

At least one person has been transported to a local hospital in critical conduction.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

