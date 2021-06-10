Battling the heat! AC repairman work overtime, share advice

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Early season heatwaves are a rather common cause for many air conditioning units to break down. AC repairmen in Wichita said they are busy Thursday working to keep people comfortable and cool.

Brandon Myers, a service technician with Rod’s cooling and heating said he has about six AC units to fix Thursday and they were all outside jobs. It means several hours out in the heat for him, so customers can keep cool. “Man we have been swamped this year,” said Myers.

As the heat sets in, Myers said they have people waiting for relief.

“As soon as you start kicking them on — you want to get the blower motors checked, you want to get your coils checked,” Myers said. “And the preventative maintenance is what will really help you in the long run.”

Adrian Mariner with Dan’s Heating and Cooling said customers can do their part to maintain their units. “Having a clean outdoor unit and a clean outdoor filter inside really helps prolong the life of the equipment and prevent minor breakdowns,” he said.

Experts when it comes to working in the heat, both technicians said they are used to hours in the sun and know a bit about staying cool.

“Plenty of water, AC in the van, cooling towels and cooling pacs jackets with ice packs and staying in the shade,” said Mariner.

“Me and four guys have already gone through a case and half of water, you gotta stay hydrated,” said Myer.

The heating and cooling experts also said to make sure you take breaks in the heat. Getting a few minutes of AC on a hot day can make all the difference.