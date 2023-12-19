WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As last-minute shoppers rush to check names off their Christmas lists, the rush could make them an easier target for scammers.

The Better Business Bureau said it is seeing an uptick in online scams during the holiday months. Social media platforms are susceptible to scams since high-security measures are not in place.

They recommend shopping on a computer rather than a mobile device.

“With advertising and with shortened URLs, you have the ability to hover over links on a desktop in ways that you can’t on a mobile device and with that abridge URL, you can hide a lot of language and a lot of scams in shortened URLs,” said Josh Planos, the vice president of communications and public relations for the BBB.

If you are scammed, and it involves identity theft, the BBB recommends you put a freeze on your credit cards and credit scores.