‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ event goes virtual: Residents can give to more than 140 seniors this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A program 17 years running is changing things up. You can now be a senior’s virtual Santa, this week KSN News spoke with a local home care consultant who says this may not be such a bad change.

Kara Tipton from Home Instead says now that “Be a Santa to a Senior” is an online event, its letting more people help. She says the program allowed people to nominate seniors across their communities and not just those in nursing homes. Out of the 150 seniors, 110 have already been adopted and over 400 gifts have been delivered.

“We also had a Facebook post and so we did have people nominate their own family members or maybe their neighbor. So, it’s kind of came out both ways. Some communities and some are just people who were in need, out in Wichita and surrounding areas,” said Home Care Consultant, Kara Tipton.

This virtual tree will be up until Dec. 18 so, if you have not done so already and wish to adopt a senior this year you can check out their home page here.

Most seniors are asking for necessary items like bottled water, body wash and lotion, however, people can always give a little more.

