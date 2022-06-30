DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Tis the season for fireworks. Ahead of Independence Day, fire officials provide the community with firework safety tips.

KSN spoke with Derby Fire Chief John Turner, who provided four tips on how you and your family can stay safe this holiday season.

“Being aware is a big message,” said Turner.

Turner’s first piece of advice is to ensure that adults are the ones shooting off fireworks.

“It’s not just the awareness on the child’s part, it the possibility of injury and the magnitude of those injuries, those of the children, much more critical than if an adult — if stuff mishappens with an adult, it’s not as critical if it happens with a child,” said Turner.

His next tip is to be weather aware.

“With today’s and this week’s low humidity and a little bit of gusty winds, you have to be aware that things are ready to light,” said Turner.

Turner’s third piece of advice is to be prepared if things do light on fire.

“You know, have that bucket of water nearby, have that garden hose available,” said Turner.

Lastly, once the celebration is over, be sure to dispose of fireworks properly.

“Yeah, we typically have more activity on the Fourth of July weekend, and a lot of those, like we said a little bit earlier, from disposed fireworks,” said Turner.

In addition, here is a list of safety tips provided by the Kansas State Fire Marshal:

Always ignite outdoors

Have an adult supervise all fireworks activities

Have a water supply nearby

Light from a solid, flat and stable platform

Light only one firework at a time

Make sure fireworks debris is cooled off completely before disposing

Never reignite malfunctioning fireworks

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

Use a long-handled lighter

Only use fireworks purchased and/or approved by your town and/or county

Another reminder, if you have any complaints about noise or illegal fireworks over the next several days, call the Sedgwick County non-emergency line at 316-290-1011. It will be staffed from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. through July 5.