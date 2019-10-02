1  of  2
‘Be kind and stop bullying’: Kansas girl gifts classmate new shoes

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A McPherson elementary schooler is proving kindness matters.

Avah Parkins, 9, said she was at school on Friday when she noticed some of the kids making fun of a boy because his shoes were ‘falling apart.’

“His shoes were all ripped open on the toe, and you could see his socks,” said Avah. “Because his parents had to pay bills and stuff and said they couldn’t get him new shoes.”

Parkins told her mom, Shannon Parkins, about the situation. Shannon asked Avah if she wanted to help her classmate. Avah immediately said yes.

“I decided to be a good friend and get him some new shoes,” Avah said.

Avah delivered a new pair of sneakers to her classmate on Tuesday.

“It just warmed my heart. I don’t know. I am just so emotional. I cry all the time. She is such a good kid. It didn’t really surprise me,” Shannon said.

Avah said she hopes her act of kindness will teach other kids to stop bullying.

“The world is so full of hate, we need more souls like Avahs!” Shannon said.

