‘Be Like Bev’: Ascension Via Christi honors inspiring nurse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nurses often inspire nurses, one woman, in particular, is doing just that inside Ascension Via Christi. Her name is Beverly Haynes, Bev for short.

Haynes has been working at Ascension Via Christi for 40 years. Thirty-eight of those years were spent at the St. Joseph campus. Despite retiring two years ago and being in the middle of a pandemic, she continues to work twice a week in the emergency room at St. Francis.

“We’re really thankful to have somebody like her with all her experiences to be here for us and to show us how it’s done basically,” said Megan Morgan, a registered nurse with Ascension Via Christi.

In honor of Haynes’ service, Ascension Via Christi proclaimed that Friday, Oct. 1, was “Be Like Bev” Day.

“Bev is a fantastic nurse and definitely a wonderful mentor, and we just absolutely love working with her,” said Christie Chambers, Ascencion Via Christi emergency room paramedic.

Dozens of nurses even ordered shirts with the saying “Be Like Bev” and an outline of Haynes’ face to remind them of the inspiring nurse.

“Bev always has a really good attitude, you would never know she is having a bad day and there’s been a lot of bad days recently,” Morgan said. “It’s just an inspiration to all of us that maybe one day we can be like Bev.”

When a nurse is having a rough day at Ascension Via Christi, chances are you might hear Haynes be brought up.

“We always tell people that if you know somebody might be slacking or not pulling their weight, that ‘You need to be more like Bev,'” Morgan explained.

Haynes is grateful for her career and the chance to inspire other nurses.

“I worked with nurses who inspired me and done so many things for me, who are older and now gone. I just try and carry on what they taught me,” Haynes said.