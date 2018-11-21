Be wary of thieves during busy shopping season Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department wants to remind citizens of three simple steps to help protect themselves from being a victim of a theft from their cars as the busy shopping and holiday season approaches.

The department reminds you do the following:

1. Hide your items

2. Take your keys

3. Lock your vehicle

With the holidays, people like to lock shopping bags or purses in their trunk. The department recommends you survey the parking lot and be aware of anyone watching you or acting suspicious. Most vehicles have a trunk release located inside the front door area that criminals can access if they are able to enter.

Police said patrols will be stepped up.

"As it gets closer to Christmas time, we will have our mounted patrol go out and do extra patrols around busy shopping areas. Our patrol officers are cognizance that is a busy shopping time, between calls they will make it a priority to go through these shopping areas," said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Here are some additional proactive steps you can take:

• Remove all indications of anything valuable in your vehicle (cords, electronics, boxes, bags, purses, wallets, ID badges, gym bags, K-Tags, garage door openers, etc.)

• Lock all doors on your vehicle

• If you have a car alarm, be sure to use it

• Roll up all windows on your vehicle

