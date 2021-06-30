Bean bag rounds end early morning stand-off in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officers shuttered an hour-long stand-off overnight using what it calls less-lethal force.

It all started around midnight when an off-duty police officer called in a wrong-way driver on I-135.

After blocking traffic, police officers managed to stop the driver of the car on the interstate near Harry Street.

Wichita Police Lt. Scott Moon said the driver got out of the car and immediately started cutting himself with a knife while urging officers to kill him.

Lt. Moon said officers ultimately shot the man with what he described as “less-lethal munitions,” in this case bean bag rounds.

“I was very happy with the outcome because this could have gone bad in so many different ways. There’s really not anything good about the whole situation,” said Lt. Moon.

The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital with knife wounds.

The man’s identity has not been released. What led up to the incident is unknown at this time. Nobody else was hurt. Traffic reopened around 2 a.m.

