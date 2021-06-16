Beating the heat: Wichitans brave high temps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Where can we go cool off?” Victoria Donner like many other Wichitans asked herself as high temperatures are expected to continue through the week.

For Donner and her family their answer was to go to the splash pad. “Just pack sunscreen, snacks and protective clothing and sunglasses. And just trying to stay cool,” she said.

Others decided to beat the heat by searching for a cool sweet treat.

The hot weather bringing business for The North Shore Shave Ice. “A lot of people coming, getting bigger orders to take to their cars. So, they can have some kind of air condition just to kind of enjoy their treat,” said Owner JJ Vega. “That first bite and you can just see the relief. It cools them so fast. I love it.”

Swinging to the other side of Wichita, The Wind Surge is prepared to keep their players, staff, and fans safe.

“Our fan hosts have been trained to identify people who might be suffering from heat exhaustion and things like that,” said Bob Moullette, Wind Surge Senior Manager of Fan Experience. “We have our own little medic area to take them in and assess what we may need to do whether it’s giving them water or more immediate attention.”

A majority of Stadium seats covered in shade by the time first-pitch comes at 7 o’clock. Other seats in the sun are made with mesh to lower their average temperature.

The stadium also has free sun screen stations at each entrance.

The biggest tip though is to stay hydrated. “We’re not talking about soda or those sugary drinks, we’re talking about water. You know, I mean, there’s never too much water to drink, especially coming out to an event like this,” Moullettee said. “I heard something along the lines of when it gets this hot, you’re burning a bottle of water an hour.”

The Wind Surge will be at home all week. If you plan to come to a game, you’re allowed to bring in an unopened 16 ounce water bottle. Another tip is to wear a hat to help protect you from the heat.