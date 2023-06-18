WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, April 9, Kendal James and three of his dogs were killed in an explosion at his house.

Nearly two months later, Beauties and Beasts honored James, an avid volunteer with the organization, during its Bikers For Bullies Poker Run.

“We have over 300 animals in care, and it cost a lot of money to feed them and vet them and overall care, and because we’re seeing a reduction in adoptions across the Wichita community, we’re seeing animals in care longer,” said Jennifer Sanders, a Beauties and Beasts Board Member and Volunteer.

All proceeds are going towards supporting the animals in Beauties and Beasts care.

This is not the first time Beauties & Beasts has supported James and his family. They set up a gofundme on April 10 that is still accepting donations for its $30,000 goal.

Beauties and Beasts’ next event is Wooftop Bingo at Chicken N Pickle on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.