Beautiful Minds Gala raises money for mental health support

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas has planned an evening of elegance for its annual fundraiser, Beautiful Minds Gala.

Instead of a fun and raucous casino night like last year, this year’s event will feature a cocktail hour and plated dinner served by Scotch & Sirloin.

CEO, Mary Jones, says an auction will also sell a 7-day African safari to the highest bidder, plus a golf foursome at Flint Hills with Wichita’s mayor, an hour in a Flight Safety simulator, and several sports-related items.

All the money raised will go to support MHA’s 35 programs that help those with mental health issues at no cost.

Jones says that access to care is crucial because every year, 60,000 people just in the city of Wichita need mental health care, but do not receive it.

The gala is Saturday, October 5, at Mark Arts from 6 – 9 p.m.

Tickets are $150 each or $1,500 for a table.

Click here to book tickets through Eventbrite. (MHASCK.org)

