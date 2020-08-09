‘Because the need in Wichita is just so great’: KVC Kansas helping families during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of organizations in Kansas is teaming up to help those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic. KVC Kansas is leading the effort by providing a box of produce and dairy products every week.

Several families have been receiving help from KVC for months now. There is no proof of income necessary. The only thing they ask is how many people live in your household and your zip code.

KVC said the demand is high.

“There are days when we have 150 cars waiting in line, and we run out of produce, and we run out of food. Every week. Every week. Because the need in Wichita is so great because COVID has just laid everybody off,” said Andrew Truhlar, community resource specialist at KVC.

“There is a lot of stuff that they send that our residents really love,” said April Burgoon, resident of Wichita.

KVC Kansas has free produce pick-up every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Second Street. They say around 500 people come each week, and they run out of produce within an hour.

