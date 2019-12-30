Beechcraft explosion: ‘The building collapsed, I need help!’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When the Beechcraft plant exploded Friday, Dec. 27, a lot of people called 911. Some called from the company. Others called because they felt or heard the blast.
Sedgwick County Dispatch released audio of some of the many 911 calls it received.
One call seems to be from a man who was in the collapsed part of the building. He can be heard groaning while he asks for help.
“The building collapsed, I need help!” he said.
“There was just a big explosion and part of the plant is missing,” said another caller.
Click each of the play buttons to hear the conversations. Private information like the callers’ names and phone numbers have been bleeped.
At least 15 people were injured when a nitrogen line exploded at the aircraft manufacturing facility causing part of the building to collapse, authorities say.
Only one victim remains in the hospital and that person’s condition is improving.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas City’s mayor says they will be sending KC barbecue to Miami’s mayor
- Wichita VA hospital fires doctor under scrutiny in Missouri
- Man charged with capital murder in Wichita woman’s death
- North Texas church shooting sparks more discussion about ‘good guys with guns’
- Diarra named Big 12 Player of the Week