Beechcraft explosion: ‘The building collapsed, I need help!’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When the Beechcraft plant exploded Friday, Dec. 27, a lot of people called 911. Some called from the company. Others called because they felt or heard the blast.

Sedgwick County Dispatch released audio of some of the many 911 calls it received.

One call seems to be from a man who was in the collapsed part of the building. He can be heard groaning while he asks for help.

“The building collapsed, I need help!” he said.

“There was just a big explosion and part of the plant is missing,” said another caller.

Click each of the play buttons to hear the conversations. Private information like the callers’ names and phone numbers have been bleeped.

“I’m at Textron Aviation. Send help!”

“There was just a big explosion and part of the plant is missing.”

“”I’m out here at Beech Aircraft at Plant 3 and we had a great big explosion out here, a great big explosion.”

“There is a huge billow of smoke coming and continuing from the aircraft plant.”

“We have a major fire at Plant 3 at Textron!”

At least 15 people were injured when a nitrogen line exploded at the aircraft manufacturing facility causing part of the building to collapse, authorities say.

Only one victim remains in the hospital and that person’s condition is improving.

