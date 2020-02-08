Behind the blaze: An inside look at the Sedgwick County Courthouse fire damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wires hanging from the ceiling, soot marks on lights, and doors broken off hinges. This is just a glimpse of the repairs needed on the fourth floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse.

“We are working on replacing the ceiling, as well as the carpet, washing down walls, repainting,” said Andrew Dilts, Sedgwick County Facilities Manager.

The electrical short fire started January 18 inside an office. Three weeks later, damage can still be found.

“We were able to tear out the sheetrock, the insulation, all of the flooring, ceiling tiles, and replacing all of that with new material,” said Kate Flavin, Sedgwick County Public Information Officer.

The fire damage is limited to the one office. The smoke damage on the other hand, can be found throughout majority of the fourth floor.

“The materials we have in the offices today a lot of them are synthetics, and the smoke that’s produced by a fire is very damaging,” said Dilts.

County staff is estimating $750,000 to fix the damage.

“We haven’t had any invoices received yet from our on-call vendors. So, that’s why we think its a conservative estimate,” said Flavin.

The county commission approved an emergency resolution for $650,000 to fix the courthouse.

As of now, there is no date set for when the court system workers can have their floor back up and running.

“We all have been working together to make sure the courts have the equipment and resources they needed in order to maintain their operations as normal as possible,” added Flavin.

LATEST STORIES: