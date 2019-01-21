Bel Aire starts safety initiative for bikers, walkers Video

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) - Bel Aire, like other nearby cities, is looking to improve its walking and biking paths.

While city officials work on creating an updated Biking and Pedestrian master plan, the Bel Aire Police Department is stepping up to ensure the public enjoys outdoors safely.

"Bel Aire, like many small communities, doesn't have sidewalks in all of their neighborhoods," explained Police Chief Darrell Atteberry. "We would like people, when they're out in the street, to wear reflective equipment so they're easily seen by vehicles."

The police department is passing out reflective arm bands and belts for walkers, joggers and bikers.

According to Atteberry, the safety initiative came after a resident expressed his concerns to city council about walkers and bikers in the community.

Bel Aire hasn't had a vehicle-pedestrian accident, but Atteberry doesn't want to wait until one happens.

"We want to be ahead of any tragedy and hand these out, and ask people to use them," he said.

The reflective belts are purchased through funds in the police department's budget. However, officials are looking at other funding options.

"If we can spend a few hundred dollars to help people be safe and not have a tragedy occur, it's well worth the money," Atteberry said.

The police chief also offered the following safety tips for walkers and bikers:

When walking, walk facing traffic.

When riding a bicycle, ride with traffic.

If you're out at dawn and dusk, wear bright clothing and reflective gear.

If you're interested in picking up your reflective gear, stop by the Bel Aire Police Department Monday through Friday.

Biking and walking plan

The City of Bel Aire's walking and biking plan was created in 2017, and officials are looking to update it.

"It's going to serve as a guide as we continue to grow," said communications director Tristin Terhune.

The city finished getting public input which showed residents were interested in a plan that focused on public safety and connectivity between other neighboring communities.

"This process will help us identify where we need bike lanes, bike paths and sidewalks within Bel Aire," Terhune said.

Officials hope to have the finalized plan by summer, and then present it to city council for approval.