BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — The people who live and work around Belle Plaine say train horns have been a loud part of their day for years. The City of Belle Plaine says more than 50 train horns sounded each day at 98 decibels.

But the town is now an official Quiet Zone. So as of April 5, train horns are silent as trains approach three crossings in and near the Sumner County town.

For Belle Plaine, it took nearly 10 years to get the federal Quiet Zone designation.

The Federal Railroad Administration allows towns to establish Quiet Zones. Because a train horn is a warning signal to drivers and others, places that want to be Quiet Zones have to put additional safety measures in place, such as enhanced physical barriers.

Belle Plaine succeeded and celebrated its new designation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. Trains can no longer use their horns at three crossings, making life quieter on the west side of the community and in Belle Plaine Township.

The Federal Railroad Administration said horns may still be used in emergencies.