BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Quick and to the rescue. That is one of the many responsibilities of first responders. On Nov. 6, 2022, that is exactly what Prida Poulima, a Belle Plaine Officer, did.

Prida Poulima, a Belle Plaine Officer (KSN Photo)

On Thursday, Poulima was honored by Sumner Sherriff’s Office with a Medal of Valor Award and a Life Saving Award by the Belle Plaine Police Department, because of his quick instances, in a crash last November.

Belle Plaine officers say at about 8:20 p.m., they received a call reporting an erratic driver in the city. Poulima spotted the Jeep in action as he was filling gas into his vehicle at a local Casey’s. Moments later, the car failed to stop at the T intersection of 4th Avenue, hitting a curb, going airborne and crashing into the roof of a Pizza Hut.

The Jeep soon caught fire, and Poulima went to rescue.

“I saw flames come up from the hood and roof of the pizza hut, and I grabbed my fire extinguisher,” he said.

Poulima grabbed the unconscious victim out of the vehicle and was able to bring him to safety. Because of his quick instances, the driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pizza Hut in Belle Plaine has a lot of damage after a car crashed into it on Nov. 6, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Bill Berry, Belle Plaine Police Chief, said that Poulima’s actions are an example of how selfless he is.

“To think about things as quick as he did and to react, and to put forth the effort to save that man’s life is remarkable,” said Berry.