BELLE PLAINE, Kan (KSNW) — After losing her father less than five months ago, a Belle Plaine woman is asking for help finding her son’s irreplaceable necklace that contained her father’s ashes. She said it was stolen on Memorial Day.

The Montgomery family said Phillip Walker died suddenly in January. Mistee Walker Montgomery said finding the ashes and getting a part of him back home would mean everything.

Phillip Walker (Courtesy: Mistee Walker Montgomery)

What started as a fun way for her 16-year-old son to spend Memorial Day turned into a heartbreaking situation.

Son’s stolen necklace containing grandfather’s ashes (Courtesy: Mistee Walker Montgomery)

“It’s still fresh,” said Mistee while holding back tears about her father’s passing.

“He feels horrible. Hindsight is 2020. You know he had that gut feeling when they told him he had to take it off that something wasn’t right,” said Mistee.

During a visit to Rock River Rapids in Derby, a piece of his grandfather was taken.

“After they were done swimming, they went back to where all things were, and Levy said that everything was kinda thrown around and they had stolen his necklace, another friend’s necklace, and some cash that they had,” said Mistee.

The necklace is one of 16 given to each grandchild and daughter of Phillip to keep him close.

“He loved us all, and my kids adored him. He was more of a father figure to my kids,” said Mistee.

The family is asking for him to come home now. Upon return, no questions will be asked.

“Just please return it. Please don’t get scared and throw it in the trash. It has so much meaning to our family,” said Mistee.

If you have seen this necklace, Mistee asks that you either return it to Rock River Rapids, the police or even reach out to her on Facebook.