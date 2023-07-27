COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A beloved Colwich business has announced they are closing.

Syl’s has announced that they have made the decision to sell the restaurant and catering service. The restaurant had operated in Colwich for the past 7 years, becoming a favorite spot of locals, including first responders who often dropped in for their daily lunch buffet.

In December, the owners announced over Facebook that they would be closing the restaurant to focus on the catering side. Thursday morning, the announced they were closing completely.

It is with a heavy heart that I have made the decision to sell the restaurant and catering. It has been a wonderful experience and I cherish all of the new friends (Extended family) I have gained through the last 7 years. On to the next chapter! I wish everyone the best.” Syl’s

It’s not known yet who is purchasing the building or what they plan to do in the future, but KSN News has reached out to Syl’s to see who may soon occupy the space and is waiting for their response.