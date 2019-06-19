Benefit concert this weekend for Passageways

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A concert will be held Saturday to benefit homeless military veterans.

The annual Celebration of American Heroes is this Saturday at the Grace Point Church at 9035 West Central.

The doors open at 3 p.m. There will be a silent auction and lots of door prizes as well. A Chuck Wagon dinner will be served as well.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for veterans and military.

The price of tickets go up on the day of the event.

For more information on advance tickets, click here.