Benkelman, Nebraska evacuated due to large wildfire

BENKELMAN, Neb. (KSNW) – Benkelman, Nebraska was evacuated early Friday due to a large wildfire.

The National Weather Service in Goodland said residents should evacuate to the east or to the west of town and to use caution while evacuating due to low visibility due to smoke.

The Dundy County Sheriff’s Office said there is a large fire on the northwestern side of Benkelman. Mutual aid has been put into effect and several agencies have responded to control the fire.

Homes near the western side of Benkelman are being asked to safely gather important belongings and evacuate to a safe location west of Benkelman. The Legion hall in Haigler is opening as a safe location for evacuees.