WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Benton Police Department will be on the hunt for a new police chief.

A post on the BPD Facebook page says Chief Braden Moore is resigning on Tuesday. The announcement was made official in the presence of the Benton City Council and city administrator.

Moore said in the post he has accepted an offer with another city to be its chief of police but did not name what city that was.

Additionally, Moore’s K9, Rocky, retired from the city and will be staying with Moore and his family.

“Some have asked what will happen with Rocky in this transition,” the post reads. “Rocky has officially retired with the city and will be staying with me and the family. He has a big back yard, three other dogs and a host of neighborhood kids to play with.”

“Y’all have been an amazing city to work with, and I look forward to seeing y’all at Benton Day (not in uniform this time!)” the post reads.