Benton City Administrator arrested for sexual battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Charles Hefton, an administrator and the former Chief of Police with the City of Benton, was arrested Monday according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Hefton was arrested on a sexual battery warrant. He’s been released from the Butler County jail on bond.

NOTE: This story has been corrected to indicate Hefton’s employment status. He is the former Benton Chief of Police.

