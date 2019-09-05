Best Buy will not renew lease at West Kellogg location, closing in November

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Electronics retailer Best Buy has decided to close one of its Wichita locations, much to the surprise of its staff.

On Wednesday, the electronics chain announced it would be closing one of its three Wichita locations in early November.

Matthew Bell, Best Buy Media Contact for Wichita, says “we are not renewing the lease of our west Wichita store located at Kellogg Dr. The last day of business for that location will be November 2.”

Bell confirms that the company will do its best to relocate staff to one the remaining stores or offer severance packages for employees who qualify.

LATEST STORIES: