Known in other parts of the world as shires, provinces, or territories, the United States’ counties (also known in certain states as boroughs or parishes) date back to the 1600s, when settlers first came to find freedom from British rule. Today, those counties remain, with the 50 states divided into several, each with its own unique makeup.

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Kansas using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#25. Cowley County

– Population: 35,351

– Median home value: $89,000 (67% own)

– Median rent: $694 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $50,102

– Top public schools: Dexter Elementary School (A-), Winfield Middle School (B), Whittier Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools: Ark City Christian Academy (B), Sacred Heart Catholic School (unavailable), Holy Name Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Winfield (B+), Arkansas City (B), Sheridan Township (A-)

#24. Ellis County

– Population: 28,775

– Median home value: $169,100 (61% own)

– Median rent: $711 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $52,883

– Top public schools: Kathryn O’Loughlin McCarthy Elementary School (A-), Hays Middle School (B+), Roosevelt Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools: Thomas More Prep-Marian High School (A-), Holy Family Elementary School (unavailable), St. Mary’s School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hays (A-), Catherine Township (A-), Big Creek Township (B+)

#23. Labette County

– Population: 20,119

– Median home value: $76,400 (70% own)

– Median rent: $633 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $47,643

– Top public schools: Oswego Junior/Senior High School (A-), Meadowview Elementary School (B+), Parsons Senior High School (B+)

– Top private schools: St. Patrick Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Parsons (B), North Township (A-), Edna (B)

#22. Brown County

– Population: 9,626

– Median home value: $88,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $633 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $48,333

– Top public schools: Hiawatha Middle School (B+), Hiawatha Senior High School (B+), Hiawatha Elementary School (B-)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Hiawatha (B+), Padonia Township (A-), Hamlin Township (A-)

#21. Marion County

– Population: 11,964

– Median home value: $90,800 (79% own)

– Median rent: $585 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $52,123

– Top public schools: Marion High School (B+), Goessel Elementary School (B+), Hillsboro Middle/High School (B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Hillsboro (A), Goessel (A-), Menno Township (A-)

#20. Crawford County

– Population: 38,968

– Median home value: $93,900 (59% own)

– Median rent: $717 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $41,004

– Top public schools: Pittsburg Middle School (B+), R.V. Haderlein Elementary School (B+), Frontenac High School (B)

– Top private schools: St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools High School (A-), St. Mary’s Colgan School (B-), Countryside Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Frontenac (B+), Pittsburg (B+), Girard (B)

#19. Butler County

– Population: 66,698

– Median home value: $148,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $855 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $64,782

– Top public schools: Andover Central High School (A), Wheatland Elementary School (A), Andover Central Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Berean Academy (B), St. James Catholic School (unavailable), Andover KinderCare – Kansas (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Andover (A), El Dorado (B), Rose Hill (B)

#18. McPherson County

– Population: 28,567

– Median home value: $151,800 (70% own)

– Median rent: $746 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $59,089

– Top public schools: Soderstrom Elementary School (B+), Moundridge Middle School (B+), Smoky Valley High School (B+)

– Top private schools: Elyria Christian School (B+)

– Top places to live: Lindsborg (A), McPherson (B+), Lone Tree Township (A-)

#17. Wabaunsee County

– Population: 6,889

– Median home value: $146,700 (85% own)

– Median rent: $669 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $61,178

– Top public schools: Maple Hill Elementary School (A-), Alma Elementary School (A-), Wabaunsee Junior High School (B+)

– Top private schools: St. John Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Alma (A-), Newbury Township (A-), McFarland (B+)

#16. Mitchell County

– Population: 6,145

– Median home value: $88,900 (71% own)

– Median rent: $561 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $46,203

– Top public schools: Tipton Community School (A-), Beloit Elementary School (B+), Beloit Junior/Senior High School (B+)

– Top private schools: St John’s Catholic School (B+), Tipton Catholic High School (B), St John’s Catholic Middle/High School (B)

– Top places to live: Beloit (B+), Pittsburg Township (A-), Tipton (B+)

#15. Clay County

– Population: 8,082

– Median home value: $98,000 (71% own)

– Median rent: $607 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $53,929

– Top public schools: Lincoln Elementary School (A-), Wakefield High School (A-), Clay Center Community High School (B)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Clay Center (B+), Blaine Township (A), Clay Center Township (A-)

#14. Dickinson County

– Population: 18,828

– Median home value: $114,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $687 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $49,991

– Top public schools: Blue Ridge Elementary School (A), Chapman High School (A-), Chapman Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: Abilene Baptist Academy (B)

– Top places to live: Abilene (B+), Cheever Township (A-), Banner Township (A-)

#13. Jackson County

– Population: 13,266

– Median home value: $134,700 (76% own)

– Median rent: $716 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $57,914

– Top public schools: Holton Middle School (A), Holton Elementary School (A-), Jackson Heights Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Holton (A-), Jefferson Township (B+), Circleville (B+)

#12. Saline County

– Population: 54,701

– Median home value: $136,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $761 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $52,200

– Top public schools: Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School (B+), Stewart Elementary School (B+), Southeast Saline High School (B)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School (A-), St. Mary Queen of the Universe Grade School (unavailable), Salina Christian Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Salina (B+), Smoky Hill Township (A-), Greeley Township (A-)

#11. Lyon County

– Population: 33,251

– Median home value: $106,800 (60% own)

– Median rent: $674 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $46,338

– Top public schools: Olpe Elementary School (B+), Timmerman Elementary School (B+), Olpe Junior/Senior High School (B)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart School (unavailable), Emporia Christian School (unavailable), St. Joseph’s School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Emporia (A-), Elmendaro Township (B+), Reading Township (B+)

#10. Harvey County

– Population: 34,503

– Median home value: $126,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $733 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $57,982

– Top public schools: Hesston Middle School (A-), Hesston Elementary School (A-), Halstead Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: St. Mary Catholic School (unavailable), Newton Bible Christian School (unavailable), Prairie View Special Purpose School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hesston (A+), North Newton (A), Newton (B+)

#9. Nemaha County

– Population: 10,121

– Median home value: $130,500 (75% own)

– Median rent: $644 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $63,216

– Top public schools: Sabetha Middle School (A-), Nemaha Central Elementary and Middle School (A-), Sabetha Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Sts. Peter & Paul School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Sabetha (A), Rock Creek Township (A-), Berwick Township (A-)

#8. Leavenworth County

– Population: 80,745

– Median home value: $182,900 (67% own)

– Median rent: $987 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $73,013

– Top public schools: Patton Junior High School (A), Eisenhower Elementary School (A), Bradley Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Xavier Elementary School (unavailable), St. Paul Lutheran School (unavailable), Genesis Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lansing (A), Leavenworth (A-), Basehor (B+)

#7. Pottawatomie County

– Population: 23,847

– Median home value: $183,100 (79% own)

– Median rent: $854 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $66,835

– Top public schools: Rock Creek Junior/Senior High School (A-), St. George Elementary School (A-), Westmoreland Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: Flint Hills Christian School (A-)

– Top places to live: St. Marys (B+), Wamego (B+), Pottawatomie Township (A)

#6. Geary County

– Population: 34,025

– Median home value: $148,800 (38% own)

– Median rent: $1,057 (62% rent)

– Median household income: $53,133

– Top public schools: Eisenhower Elementary School (A-), Lincoln Elementary School (A-), Morris Hill Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: St. Xavier Catholic School (A-)

– Top places to live: Junction City (B), Lyon Township (A), Milford Township (A-)

#5. Riley County

– Population: 75,056

– Median home value: $201,000 (43% own)

– Median rent: $946 (57% rent)

– Median household income: $51,208

– Top public schools: Manhattan High School (A), Susan B. Anthony Middle School (A), McCormick Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Manhattan Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Manhattan (A+), Wildcat Township (A+), Grant Township (A)

#4. Sedgwick County

– Population: 513,375

– Median home value: $140,700 (63% own)

– Median rent: $824 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $56,524

– Top public schools: Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School (A), Maize Elementary School (A), Discovery Intermediate School (A)

– Top private schools: Wichita Collegiate School (A+), The Independent School (A+), Trinity Academy (A)

– Top places to live: College Hill (A+), Courtland (A+), Village (A+)

#3. Shawnee County

– Population: 177,852

– Median home value: $132,500 (64% own)

– Median rent: $825 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $56,762

– Top public schools: Jay Shideler Elementary School (A), Washburn Rural High School (A), Farley Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Cair Paravel Latin School (A), Hayden High School (A-), Heritage Christian School (A-)

– Top places to live: Topeka (A-), Mission Township (A), Auburn Township (A-)

#2. Douglas County

– Population: 120,290

– Median home value: $199,400 (51% own)

– Median rent: $926 (49% rent)

– Median household income: $59,435

– Top public schools: Lawrence Free State High School (A), Baldwin Elementary Primary Center (A), Southwest Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Bishop Seabury Academy (A+), Veritas Christian School (A-), St. John Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lawrence (A+), Baldwin City (A), Eudora (A-)

#1. Johnson County

– Population: 591,506

– Median home value: $259,600 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,109 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $89,087

– Top public schools: Blue Valley North High School (A+), Blue Valley High School (A+), Blue Valley West High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy (A), Kansas City Christian School (A), St. Thomas Aquinas High School (A)

– Top places to live: Beverly Estates (A+), Pinehurst Estates (A+), Cherry Hill Estates (A+)