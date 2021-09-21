Best school districts in Kansas for 2022: 4 Wichita area districts land in top 20

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are a just a few months left in the year, but the site Niche is already looking ahead to 2022 with its annual rankings of the best school districts in Kansas.

Some of the best districts in Kansas are located right here in the Wichita area with Maize, Goddard, Andover, and Renwick taking some of the spots

See the full top 20 below:

  1. Blue Valley Unified School District
  2. DeSoto Unified School District
  3. West Elk Unified School District
  4. Olathe Public Schools
  5. Auburn Washburn Unified School District
  6. Silver Lake Unified School District
  7. Maize Unified School District
  8. Shawnee Mission School District
  9. Sterling Unified School District
  10. Weskan Unified School District
  11. Pawnee Heights Unified School District
  12. Goddard Unified School District
  13. Triplains Unified School District
  14. Andover Public Schools
  15. Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District
  16. Hesston Unified School District
  17. Renwick Unified School District
  18. Rock Creek Unified School District
  19. Rock Hills Unified School District
  20. Prairie Hill Unified School District

Niche — which analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods — said its 2022 Best School Districts lists are based on analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using U.S. Department of Education data.

Districts are ranked based on state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and more.

You can find the full 2022 Best School Districts in Kansas list here.

