NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Bethel College, located in North Newton, made a special announcement regarding the largest single gift in the college’s 135-year history.

The college received $7.25 million from the estate of Dorotha and Grant Sundquist’s endowment to be used for student scholarships.

Bethel College President Jon C. Gering

“This is a transformative gift,” Bethel’s President Jon C. Gering said. “A portion of which will be used to provide direct financial support for career and vocational development of students in all academic majors through the Career Pathways program.”

Career Pathways provides employment opportunities both on and off-campus, financial support, and vocational discernment for full-time residential students.

Dorotha was a 1957 graduate of Bethel College, and she passed in 2020. Dorotha married Grant in 1967, and he passed in 2003. They enjoyed traveling to many locations with family and friends during their life together. Dorotha was the first woman to have her pilot’s license at the airport in Independence, Iowa. She also had a very active role in her community, fundraisers, and voting polls.

“Dorotha exemplifies the Bethel College graduate, and now Dorotha and Grant’s passing continues to impact Bethel College,” said Gering.

Bethel, founded in 1887, is a four-year liberal arts college. It is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. The institution ranks #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in the U.S. News & World Report list of “Best Regional Midwest Colleges” for 2021 and 2022.

For more information, visit their website.