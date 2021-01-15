Better Business Bureau warning: Watch out for Chiefs ticket scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the NFL playoffs. Unfortunately, this exciting time for our area is also a time scammers look to steal your money.

The Kansas Better Business Bureau has a warning if you plan on buying NFL playoff tickets.

Deception: You can argue Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense is the best at throwing defenses off their game. It’s one reason they’re defending Super Bowl champion and they’re back in the playoffs.

“The secondary market is the market, it’s basically set and up and down based on demand and scarcity of tickets,” said Mark Donovan, Chiefs President.

Things don’t always appear as they seem. The Chiefs sold 17,000 tickets for the divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, which makes up about 22% capacity as the team continues to keep fans socially distanced during the pandemic, but the demand is there. In fact, tickets in the secondary market started at around $800 as of Friday.

“It makes it a tougher ticket because it’s less, so you probably have to make decisions faster, but it doesn’t necessarily make it a more expensive ticket than people might think,” said Adam Rossback, CEO, Tickets For Less.



But if you don’t think at all, it could cost you.

“That creates an opportunity for scammers, said Denise Groene, Kansas BBB.

The Kansas BBB is urging you to do your homework before you buy anything and that includes researching ticket brokers. Here are some of the questions you should ask yourself: What kind of history does it have? Are they accredited through the BBB? Do they have any complaints?



But you also have to look at ticket prices. KSN found some ads selling tickets on Craigslist for hundreds less than what’s offered through Ticketmaster. While it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a hoax, it will be nearly impossible to get your money back if there is fraud. That’s because those places, along with Facebook Marketplace are not considered a business. That means less recourse for you.



“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If that ticket is highly discounted compared to what you would directly get if you went to the Chiefs website to purchase a ticket, that’s a red flag,” said Groene.

Here’s some more information on how you can avoid the red flags and stay defensive with your money.

You can always search for a company’s profile on the BBB website. When it comes to ticket brokers and their reputation, you can search them on the National Association of Ticket Brokers website. It also offers a 200% money-back guarantee if there are issues with your purchase.