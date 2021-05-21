Better Health and Wellness: Pre-eclampsia survivor suffers stroke, now living with new heart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pre-eclampsia is a high blood pressure disorder developed during pregnancy or shortly after birth. The disorder is a leading cause of maternal mortality and premature birth.

One in 12 pregnancies are affected by pre-eclampsia and having it doubles your risk of stroke later in life. Wichita single mother Danecia Williams is alive after experiencing both.

“When I was pregnant, about three months in, I had a lot of swelling. And I really didn’t know what to expect, because I was a first time mother,” Williams told KSN.

Symptoms of pre-eclampsia are consistent with normal pregnancy symptoms, making them easy to ignore. A lab test at the doctor’s office found Williams was spilling protein in her urine, a key sign of pre-eclampsia.

“I’ve heard a lot of women have it, but I really didn’t know the effects that it could have on your body, and how the high blood pressure can affect all the different organs in your body,” Williams said.

Williams’ son Isaiah was born by C-section because both he and his mother’s heart rates were tanking, something common with pre-eclampsia.

Danecia Williams and family, courtesy of the American Heart Association

Following Isaiah’s birth, Williams was diagnosed at age 23 in heart failure and put on a defibrillator. She received an LVAD, or left ventricular assist device, which helps a weak heart pump blood.

In a reverse of typical roles, young Isaiah became an advocate for his mom. He had to learn that if Williams passed out or couldn’t breathe, he needed to tell paramedics that she had an LVAD and to not try to shock her back to consciousness.

The LVAD helped keep Williams alive. But as mentioned, having pre-eclampsia doubles your risk of stroke later in life. Williams had a stroke the day after Christmas 2015. Fortunately, her brother was able to spot what was going on and her family called 911.

Williams recalls getting in the ambulance and answering the paramedics questions, but what she thought was coming out of her mouth did not match what she was actually saying.

“I could hear everything that was going on. And I thought that my speech was right. But they kept asking me, ‘What’s your name? What’s your name?’ And in my head, I was saying Nisha Williams, but I just was saying Williams Williams, nothing else was coming out,” Williams said.

She experienced a second stroke while in the emergency room.

By the time Williams reached the hospital, her speech was gone. So were some parts of her memory. She could say her son’s name but not his birthday.

Following the stroke, her cardiologist put her on the heart transplant list. She waited approximately two years.

She now carries Riley’s heart in her chest, her 17-year-old donor. Riley keeps Williams’ heart beating for the one she loves most: her son.

“I’m all he has. He is so strong,” Williams said.

Williams watches her sodium intake, exercises and listens to her body.

She serves as an advocate for the American Heart Association and is able to share her story with other women.

By the numbers (American Heart Association):

· 1 in 5 women will have a stroke

· About 55,000 more women than men have a stroke each year

· Stroke is the No. 4 cause of death in women

· Among women, Black women have the highest prevalence of stroke