Beware of fraudulent text claiming to be from Kansas Department of Labor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor is warning residents to beware of a fraudulent text being sent to mobile devices.

The KDOL sent the warning today, saying, “Please be aware that a fraudulent SMS (e.g. texting) phishing attempt is being distributed on mobile devices. These texts are not from the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL).”

If you receive one of these texts, do not click on it or any links. Delete it immediately.

The KDOL says the text may look like this:

You should log into your GetKansasBenefits.gov portal from a secure device and double-check that login and bank account information has not been changed.

Also, residents are encouraged to change their password as a precaution.

The KDOL is working with law enforcement to investigate fraudulent texts.

If you suspect your account has been victimized, report it to KDOL through the web portal, or by calling the KDOL contact center.

You can report fraud here.