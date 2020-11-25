Beware of scams during holiday shopping season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Christmas just around the corner, most people will be looking for deals on gifts. But the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says its also a good time to beware of scammers.

The WPD wants you to be on alert for “secret shoppers” scams, scams involving a drawing that you may or may not have entered, suspicious calls or emails from an unexpected person, and many others.

Police offer this advice:

Don’t buy from an unfamiliar company

Always ask for, and wait until you receive, written material about any offer or charity

Always take your time in making a decision and consult with a trusted person

Don’t forget the power to hang up the phone when a stranger calls trying to sell you something you don’t want

Don’t forget if it seems too good to be true, then it probably is

“WPD wants everyone to have a happy and safe holiday season,” WPD Captain Clay Germany said in a news release. “Please be mindful of scams that often take place during the busy shopping times, and check on loved ones who may be more vulnerable to scammers.”

If you aren’t sure if a caller is telling the truth, reach out to a trusted person or call City Hall security at 316-268-4111. The number is answered at all times.