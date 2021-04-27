Bicyclist dies from injuries after striking a semi in Ark City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department announced on Tuesday that it is investigating an accident involving a bicyclist who struck the side of a semi-tractor-trailer and later died of his injuries.

According to Ark City police, officers responded to an injury accident around 8:30 a.m Tuesday involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle in the 200 block of West Madison Avenue/U.S. 166. When they arrived on the scene, a bicycle rider was lying in the roadway. He was later identified as Kevin Scotty Thompson, 64, of Arkansas City.

Thompson was transported by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center in serious condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Witnesses at the scene reported Thompson had struck the side of a westbound semi tractor-trailer. Police interviewed the driver of the semi, Ricky Morgan, 49, of Big Cabin, Oklahoma. Morgan said he saw Thompson proceed through the stop sign at First Street and Madison Avenue without stopping. Morgan said he tried to swerve to miss Thompson’s bicycle but was unable to do so, even though he crossed the yellow center line into the eastbound lane of West Madison Avenue/U.S. 166.

The accident remains under investigation.