WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People gathered at O.J. Watson Park in Wichita Saturday to learn more about the Wichita Police Department’s K-9 and mounted units.

Big Brothers Big Sisters teamed up with the WPD for the event. The organization offers volunteers a chance to mentor children in the area.

Matches were able to learn more about how the training of the WPD animals and how they care for the community.

“A lot of times we are not aware of what to do when we’re around horses, especially to this size, so just a little bit about horse etiquette and then how we can help in the community,” said Courtney Stuckey of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sedgwick County.

Stuckey said they hope to host other events for their matches, including game nights and clean-ups along the river.