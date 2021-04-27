Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for mentors, volunteers in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter serving in Sedgwick County is looking for mentors. The coronavirus pandemic is causing a greater need for mentors at the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

Currently, 340 kids in Sedgwick County are on a waiting list for a mentor. Organizers say it’s not as simple as just matching people together — it’s about finding the right match.

“We matched 26 kiddos last month, we put more than 26 on the waiting list, they come to us faster than we can match them, and we work to make the best matches — so it’s not just first come, first serve match,” said Shelly Chinberg, regional area director for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Chinberg says being a mentor is a safe way to volunteer during the pandemic. Anyone interested in signing up to be a mentor or volunteer, click here.