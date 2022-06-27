WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many took advantage of Sunday’s weather at a market in the Riverside neighborhood.

There were 32 vendors on hand offering everything from soaps, paintings, and plants for Wichita’s Big Gay Market. The market was at the corner of 11th and Bitting.

The business owners are part of the LGBTQ community. One of the organizers hopes this is the catalyst for more events.

“I would like to bring it up to more the normal and the what is known in our community and just show everybody what we can do and create a more stable situation where throughout the whole year our business owners can be showcased,” said James Boyd, business owner and Big Gay Market organizer.

A similar event is scheduled for September.