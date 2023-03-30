WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is trying to find a home for a dog named Big Mountain.

Jordan Bani-Younes from the Kansas Humane Society brought Big Mountain to KSN News at Noon Thursday. He said the 5-year-old dog loves getting pets and meeting new people. He was found as a stray and is a “super happy dog.”

If you want to adopt Big Mountain or see the other animals up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society, click here. You can also call 316-524-9196.

KHS is holding a fundraiser called Pancakes for Pups this Saturday, April 1. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Old Tokyo Steakhouse at 6821 W. Taft Street. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice and hot coffee will be served, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the KHS. To register, click here.