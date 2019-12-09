Big Week Lands McCully on Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – After scoring a career-high 25 points against Eastern Michigan, junior Mariah McCully has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, it was announced Monday morning.

McCully, a Grand Rapids, Mich. native, averaged 19.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 43.8 percent shooting in Wichita State’s two games last week. She opened the week with a then-career high 13 points in 22 minutes off the bench against No. 18 Missouri State, and finished in a big way. She poured in a career-best 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting, while adding a career-high three steals in the win over Eastern Michigan.

She has topped the 10-point mark in back-to-back games and her 25 points are the most by a Shocker since Rangie Bessard’s 25 against Tulane on Feb. 24, 2018.

This is the third straight week a Shocker has brought home conference weekly honors.

McCully and the Shockers travel to Omaha, Neb., to face the Creighton Bluejays, who are receiving votes in both major polls, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.